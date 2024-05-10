Sion James committed to Duke on Friday morning, joining the Blue Devils from Tulane. The 6-6, 220-pounder played on the wing at as a 4-man for the Green Wave, but is expected to be more of an off-ball guard or wing for the Blue Devils.

Duke has added a wing to its arsenal as Jon Scheyer fills out the last few spots of his roster for next season.

The Sugar Hill, Ga., native averaged 14.0 points per game this past season, his first averaging double figures. After being a 31.7% 3-point shooter in his first three seasons, his 3-point clip jumped to 38.1% (43 of 113) this past season.

James’ rebounding average improved every season, going from 3.5 to 4.3 to 4.8 to 5.4 this past season. He had two seasons of over 100 assists (104 and 105) and had 84 this past season.

James spent each of his four seasons in college at Tulane, playing all of them for Ron Hunter. He started most of the 113 games he played across those seasons.

He has a season of eligibility remaining because his freshman season was 2020-21, which doesn’t count against players’ eligibility. The Green Wave was a combined 58-56 in James’ career there.

Duke has two available scholarships remaining. The Blue Devils return two players, guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, have a six-man incoming freshman class headlined by Cooper Flagg, and James joins an incoming transfer haul of Maliq Brown (Syracuse) and Mason Gillis (Purdue).