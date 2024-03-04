Raleigh — Sean Stewart was wrapping up his hallway media session at PNC Arena, but not before Ryan Young could snag a picture of the scrum of reporters and cameras around the Duke freshman.

“I gotta get a photo,” Young deadpanned.

So is life for Stewart after his breakout performance in Duke’s 79-64 road win against N.C. State on Monday evening. In a season-high 26 minutes, the bouncy forward notched 12 points on 5-for-7 from the field, five rebounds (four of which were offensive, contributing to a season-high 19 for the Blue Devils) and a season-best three blocks.

On a night when N.C. State allowed DJ Burns Jr. to go to work, and with Kyle Filipowski and Young racking up two fouls each in the first half, Stewart’s efforts were sorely needed.

“The thing Sean did, he just competed, man,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “Burns is a handful, obviously.”

Burns was a handful all night long, finishing with a season-high 27 points on 12 of 19 from the floor. Stewart, though, made things just a smidge more difficult for the lefty, forcing Burns to work to get into his patented hook shots.

He even forced a turnover by fronting Burns and deflecting Casey Morsell’s entry pass to the big man. Stewart’s energy was contagious; the play, which occurred right in front of the Blue Devil bench, got his teammates and assistant coaches out of their seats and engendered a fist-pump and point from Scheyer.

“Well, shit. He was good,” N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts said, throwing the stat-sheet in mocking disgust. “He had four offensive rebounds, that’s an impact to me. … He’s super athletic, plays his role, understands it, does a good job.”

Stewart’s impact was not limited to hustle stats and making life tougher for Burns. His emphatic block of Dennis Parker Jr. near the 11:30 mark of the first half came in a 1:19 span that saw him notch four points and an assist on a TJ Power corner triple.

The 19-year-old Energizer Bunny showed there are layers to his game. Thanks to that, the Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC) battled back from an early 9-0 deficit — a stretch that mirrored the Wolfpack’s 15-0 run to start last year’s drubbing of the Blue Devils in Raleigh — to enter the half up three.

“Energy. It’s just his presence on the floor,” Jeremy Roach said on what Stewart brings to the table. “He’s always protecting the rim, obviously you see him going over the top of people to get rebounds.

“It’s just extra life and it’s stuff you need for a championship team.”