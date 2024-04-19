Sean Stewart announced Friday afternoon that he will leave Duke via transfer portal. He’ll become the ninth player in the last 11 days to leave the program via NBA draft or transfer portal.

The only scholarship players left on Duke’s roster are those who have said they’re returning and the six-player incoming class.

Stewart played in 33 games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 16 points in a mid-November blowout of La Salle, and had a 12-point, five-rebound, three-block performance in Duke’s win at N.C. State late in the season.

The bouncy 6-9, 227-pounder is the son of a former NBA player (Michael Stewart) and grew up as a neighbor of Grant Hill, who he considers a mentor.

Stewart is set to join former Blue Devils Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell (who committed to Missouri on Friday), Jaylen Blakes, TJ Power, Jaden Schutt and Christian Reeves in the transfer portal. Roach is also in the NBA draft process, as are Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain.

Mitchell’s departure was the first of those announcements and it came on April 9.

Duke has five open scholarships, seemingly a promise for the Blue Devils to be more active than ever before in the transfer portal. Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster announced at the start of the week that they were returning, and Duke’s six-player freshman class is the top-ranked class in the country, built around No. 1-ranked Cooper Flagg.