Savarino arrested; Banchero charged

Two Duke men's basketball players are facing legal charges stemming from a DWI arrest made by the N.C. Highway Patrol early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Raleigh News & Observer's Steve Wiseman.

Michael Savarino, coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, was arrested for DWI. Star freshman Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Krzyzewski provided a statement to the N&O:

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Duke plays Gardner-Webb tonight: The status of Banchero and Savarino is uncertain. Banchero's court date is set for Dec. 8; Savarino's is Dec. 9.

The aiding and abetting charge, according to a Charlotte criminal lawyer blog, could stem from wide range of circumstances: