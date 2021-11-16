Savarino arrested; Banchero charged
Two Duke men's basketball players are facing legal charges stemming from a DWI arrest made by the N.C. Highway Patrol early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Raleigh News & Observer's Steve Wiseman.
Michael Savarino, coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, was arrested for DWI. Star freshman Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
Krzyzewski provided a statement to the N&O:
“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”
Duke plays Gardner-Webb tonight: The status of Banchero and Savarino is uncertain. Banchero's court date is set for Dec. 8; Savarino's is Dec. 9.
The aiding and abetting charge, according to a Charlotte criminal lawyer blog, could stem from wide range of circumstances:
Both players are under the legal age of being intoxicated: Savarino is 20 and Banchero turned 19 on Friday.
The N&O story has reported that the car was stopped for a stop sign violation on Bushy Creek Road outside of Hillsborough. The arresting officer observed signs of impairment, according to the N&O, and Savarino was taken into custody. A breathalyzer test revealed Savarino's blood alcohol content to be .08.
Duke played Campbell on Saturday night, winning 67-56.