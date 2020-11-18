DevilsIllustrated - San Antonio Spurs Draft Tre Jones

The San Antonio Spurs selected Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones with the No. 41 overall pick (No. 12 pick of the second round) in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jones, who was the ACC’s player of the year, led Duke in assists (6.4 per game), steals (1.75 per contest), and finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.2 per outing.

He also finishes his career in Durham as Duke’s career leader in assist/turnover ratio with +2.87.

Jones joins his brother, Tyus, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, in the NBA.