The rosters for the 2020 McDonald's All-American teams were released on Thursday afternoon and three future Duke Blue Devils made the squads. The annual game, which is the top award a high school basketball star can achieve, is set to take place on April 1 in Houston.

Mike Krzyzewski's incoming point guard, Jeremy Roach, from Fairfax (Virginia) Paul VI, earned one of the 24 spots, and is currently the 25th ranked senior in America, according to Rivals.com. The 6-foot-2 floor general plays with a high IQ and understanding of both the half-court offense as well as playing with urgency in transition. He's an outstanding athlete who sees the floor well, embraces the defensive side of things and can bring the house down with an explosive above-the-rim style that the Cameron Crazies will love.

D.J. Steward, who has seen a meteoric rise in his status, also earned an invite. The 6-foot-2 combo guard from Chicago (Illinois) Whitney Young, is a dynamic scorer and sniper from long-range. He can play on and off the ball, and is well-known for going on scoring runs. The 32nd rated senior in the nation, according to Rivals.com, has been seeing a surge in his national ranking, and could see another one before the end of the year.

Lastly, Mark Williams, a Norfolk, Virginia, native who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, also made the team. The 39th rated player in the senior class, is a long, agile 7-footer who has added strength to his frame in the last nine months. He has a soft touch from short range and is excellent around the basket as a garbage bucket guy and alley-oop target. He really runs the floor well and is a coveted rim protector.