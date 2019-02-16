RJ Barrett records triple-double in Duke's 94-78 win over NC State
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke held its position atop the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 94-78 victory over NC State Saturday evening.
The game did not feature any late game comeback heroics, or flashy spurts that overwhelmed the Wolfpack.
Instead, it was a consistent performance that was highlighted by a defensive effort worthy of the “Duke defense” moniker. That phrase is used often around the Blue Devils’ locker room and it was again on Saturday.
The phrase can certainly hold multiple meanings, whether it’s meant to reference a lockdown effort, a smothering defense that limits shots or one that simply takes away an opponents strong suit.
To be sure, a “Duke defensive” showing is one that ultimately dictates the game and impacts the Blue Devils across the board.
At a quick glance, the stat sheet does not necessarily support the phrase. NC State scored 46 points in the paint, shot 50-percent from the field and turned the ball over just 12 times, four fewer than Duke had forced opponents into prior to Saturday.
Take a deeper look, and it becomes clear the Blue Devils were very efficient and accomplished exactly what they had set out to do - take away the 3-point shot and turn NC State’s mistakes into points.
“We did take away the three, which (Braxton) Beverly scares the heck out of you,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He had eight points and only one three. Defending the three was one of our priorities.”
As a whole, NC State made just 32-percent (6-of-19) from the perimeter, including only 1-of-9 in the first half. With Duke taking away the 3-point shot, the Wolfpack adjusted by feeding the paint, where they were effective with drives to the basket and working around Duke’s help and switching on defense.
The necessity to attack around the basket also resulted in opportunities for Duke to get out and run.
The Blue Devils got their hands on the ball numerous times in traffic, as well as at the top of the offense.
Marques Bolden was perhaps Duke’s biggest disrupter, as he picked off a couple passes and caught the Wolfpack off guard with his quick hands after switches on defense. Over the course of 51 seconds early in the second half, Bolden registered three steals. That stretch helped Duke stretch a seven point lead into a quick 12-point advantage by the 14 minute mark of the second half.
Bolden finished the game with a team-high four steals.
“We just had to pick the intensity up,” Bolden said. “The first half isn’t how we play. So, we just had to come out in the second half and play Duke defense.”
That small flurry helped Duke really take control of the game, and the Wolfpack were never really able to counter. In fact, NC State only got to within eight points the rest of the way.
Duke ultimately finished the game with nine steals (seven came in the second half). NC State’s 12 turnovers were converted to 22 Duke points. NC State, on the other hand, was only able to turn 12 Duke turnovers into five points.
“Instead of just focusing on our defense, we were trying to outscore them,” Jones said. “So, we were looking for our shots more than trying to focus on our defense. That’s why it turned into a high scoring game."
“I think we were just thinking too much,” Cam Reddish added. “We wanted to get the steals, but weren’t necessarily sure we could get them (in the first half). Once we got back to being ourselves we got into the passing lanes, and got some steals and were able to get out and run. That’s what gave us the momentum.”
The Blue Devils presence around the rim was also quite strong, as they registered seven blocks, with Bolden and Javin DeLaurier leading the way with three apiece. Jack White, who chased down Markell Johnson on a fast break, posted the other block.
It was also Duke’s ability to clean the glass that contributed to the “Duke defensive” showing. The Blue Devils finished with 44 total rebounds, 30 of which came on the defensive end. That’s four more boards than NC State totaled for the game.
Four players finished with six rebounds or more, including Barrett’s game-high 11, nine of which came on the defensive glass. Bolden added eight boards, Reddish recorded seven, and DeLaurier and Zion Williamson pulled down six apiece.
Barrett did something few others have ever done in a Duke uniform by registering a triple-double, 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Perhaps the biggest statistic, however, was the goose egg in the turnover column.
“I’ve been having so many turnovers lately, so I am really happy for that,” Barrett said. “But my teammates were just really great today offensively and defensively we were finishing with rebounds, so it was great."
The freshman was a dominant force for much of the night, and as Wolfpack defenders attempted to keep him from getting to the basket, he found ways to feed his teammates. Six of his assists went to Williamson, who scored a game-high 32 points.
“R.J. and Zion just connected. R.J. got, I think it was only the fourth triple-double we’ve had here, which is amazing,” Krzyzewski said. “Most of them were to Zion.”