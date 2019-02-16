DURHAM, N.C. — Duke held its position atop the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 94-78 victory over NC State Saturday evening.

The game did not feature any late game comeback heroics, or flashy spurts that overwhelmed the Wolfpack.

Instead, it was a consistent performance that was highlighted by a defensive effort worthy of the “Duke defense” moniker. That phrase is used often around the Blue Devils’ locker room and it was again on Saturday.

The phrase can certainly hold multiple meanings, whether it’s meant to reference a lockdown effort, a smothering defense that limits shots or one that simply takes away an opponents strong suit.

To be sure, a “Duke defensive” showing is one that ultimately dictates the game and impacts the Blue Devils across the board.

At a quick glance, the stat sheet does not necessarily support the phrase. NC State scored 46 points in the paint, shot 50-percent from the field and turned the ball over just 12 times, four fewer than Duke had forced opponents into prior to Saturday.

Take a deeper look, and it becomes clear the Blue Devils were very efficient and accomplished exactly what they had set out to do - take away the 3-point shot and turn NC State’s mistakes into points.

“We did take away the three, which (Braxton) Beverly scares the heck out of you,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He had eight points and only one three. Defending the three was one of our priorities.”

As a whole, NC State made just 32-percent (6-of-19) from the perimeter, including only 1-of-9 in the first half. With Duke taking away the 3-point shot, the Wolfpack adjusted by feeding the paint, where they were effective with drives to the basket and working around Duke’s help and switching on defense.

The necessity to attack around the basket also resulted in opportunities for Duke to get out and run.

The Blue Devils got their hands on the ball numerous times in traffic, as well as at the top of the offense.