 DevilsIllustrated - Riley Leonard talks Duke commitment; skill-set
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Riley Leonard talks Duke commitment; skill-set

Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@BrianRIVALS

Duke football has been quite successful over the last several weeks, picking up several solid commitments. The most recent pledge came from three-star quarterback Riley Leonard out of Fairhope, Ala...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}