According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Leonard is doubtful to play in Duke’s game against the Wolfpack on Saturday night.

Riley Leonard likely won’t play against N.C. State as he still recovers from the ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago.

Leonard was injured on Duke’s final offensive play of a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago. On a sack, his right leg buckled and was landed on by defensive tackle Howard Cross III.

In Leonard’s absence will step second-year quarterback Henry Belin IV. The 6-3, 210-pounder has had limited experience and came in as a raw prospect, but has a strong arm and has shown decent running ability.

“He’s got tremendous arm talent, he can make all of the throws,” coach Mike Elko said of Belin earlier this week. “Any time we’ve put him in position to go out there and execute the offense, he’s done it. Any time you’ve got a quarterback making a first start, there’s obviously a little bit of nerves around that.”

Belin completed all eight passes he threw, for 118 yards and a touchdown, in his most significant work of the season against Lafayette. He also ran for a touchdown against the FCS-level Leopards.