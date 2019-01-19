DURHAM, N.C. — R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson embraced as the buzzer sounded at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The two freshmen had just combined to score 57 points to lead Duke past previously unbeaten Virginia, 72-70.

And they did it coming off a heart-wrenching loss to Syracuse on Monday, and without the team’s leader, Tre Jones.

In that moment inside the Virginia lane, all of the emotions from the week came pouring out. They had just accomplished something most believed would not happen - they beat a team widely regarded as the best defensive unit in the nation and they did it down a man.

“Zion is my brother and we’re such great competitors and when we get a win like that, it’s big,” Barrett said. “We have to hug it out.”

Williamson took a more philosophical approach when describing the moment. He spoke of the doubters and expectations that come with being a Blue Devil.

He considered the moment between he and Barrett as a representation of family and what this team is truly fighting for - each other.

“So, me and R.J., we’re roommates,” Williamson said. “We’ve been talking about it the whole week, not even just this game but in the future. Go out there, handle our business and just play for the brotherhood. When we play for each other, we play with heart and we just leave it all out there.

“I feel like when you have a brother, your bond becomes stronger when you go through battles together. Virginia is a great team. To beat a great team like that, you have to give respect when it’s due. We just play for each other.”

To that note, it was clear that Mike Krzyzewski’s team was playing for one another right from the start.

The emotion inside Cameron Indoor was at a level not yet seen this season, and the Blue Devils put everything they had on the floor for the entire 40 minutes.

Offensively, Duke attacked right from the jump. And it only took a few possessions to understand what the Blue Devils’ game plan was when it possessed the ball - get to into the paint and attack the basket.

Every one in the building knew that was what Duke wanted to do. Tony Bennett and Virginia were certainly aware, yet there was not much they could do about it.

“We were able to move their defense just enough, not every time, to get some driving lanes,” Krzyzewski said.

Barrett, Williamson and Cam Reddish relentlessly drove to the basket and despite help-side defense and Cavalier defenders rotating over, the Blue Devils jump-stopped, spun and leapt through contact. For the most part, Duke either finished at the basket or drew fouls.

That’s not to say Virginia did not win some battles, but in the end, Duke just put intense pressure on the Cavaliers to protect the basket.

The result was 46 points in the paint.

“It was just about being patient,” Reddish said. “You can’t rush against them. They’re patient, so we felt like if we were patient, our talent would take care of it.

“They started to plug the lane a little bit, but we have strong guys and got through it. They’re a really good defensive team. They’re tough to score on.”