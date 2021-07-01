Quarterback Henry Belin IV talks commitment
David Cutcliffe and the Duke football staff have struck again, this time landing a very important piece to the class of 2022. Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes quarterback Henry Belin IV spoke with Devil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news