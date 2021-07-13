Q & A: Savion Riley breaks down his decision, game
Savion Riley added his name to Duke’s class of 2022 commitment list last week, and in doing so he provided the Blue Devils with more depth in the defensive secondary.Though Riley is listed as a wid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news