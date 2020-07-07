DevilsIllustrated - Prospect Capsule: Trevor Keels

Prospect Capsule: Trevor Keels
Duke has been impressed with Trevor Keels' skill-set since the staff spent time watching Jeremy Roach during his recruitment.Keels has never been the guy that just jumps off the page with eye-openi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news