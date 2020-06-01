DevilsIllustrated - Prospect Capsule: Charles Bediako

Prospect Capsule: Charles Bediako
As it stands, Charles Bediako is one of the few big men currently on Duke’s target sheet for the class of 2021. That could change over the next few months, however, the 6-foot-10 center from Willou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news