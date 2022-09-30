DURHAM – It’s easy to point to last season’s loss to Charlotte in the opener as the beginning of the end to Duke’s season.

After that loss, though, the Blue Devils reeled off three non-conference wins in a row to go into ACC play at 3-1 – the same record the current team has. After a defeat snatched from the jaws of victory against Georgia Tech in the second ACC game, Duke headed to Virginia.

That 48-0 loss was truly the beginning of the end; it was the first of six straight blowout losses to end what turned out to be David Cutcliffe’s final season as coach. It was also the seventh straight loss to Virginia.

Now with each program led by a new coach, the Blue Devils know the past doesn’t matter – while also aware of the prolonged stretch of Cavaliers wins in this series.

“We try to focus on ‘now,’” defensive tackle DeWayne Carter said, citing the program’s G.R.I.N.D. mantra. “But of course like, guys who have been here, we know how that feels. We know how it feels like the past couple of years … to go up there and play against them and the results that we’ve had.”

Mike Elko has made it clear that he wants the Blue Devils to press forward and leave behind the recent history of the program.

That means a laser-focused approach to execution.

“We’ve got to be able to execute for a full four quarters,” Elko said. “I think the only thing that we try to impress on our kids, it really started last week in the Kansas game, is just when you play teams where the skill level is identical or close, one way or the other … execution is more important.

“That’s where the little things that you don’t do right can cause you more problems than maybe when the talent is a little more lopsided in your favor.”

It’s also been quite a while since Duke won an ACC game.

The Blue Devils have lost 13 straight league games, dating back to a 38-24 win at Syracuse. This is Duke’s first of eight ACC games in the next nine weeks – so it’s the first chance for the new-look Blue Devils to distance themselves from the ineptitude of the last few seasons.

“It’s a different team but the same team in some sense,” offensive lineman Jacob Monk said. “I think internally we know what it’s felt like in the past couple of years of being unsuccessful in the conference.

“But also, it’s a new mindset as well. We don’t want to look too far in the past, but we have that internal feeling of what it has been.”

We’ll see how much of a driving factor that is against Virginia.