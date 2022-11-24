It might not seem like that big of a deal for Duke to improve 22 spots in defensive efficiency. And only five games into the season, it’s hardly a large sample size.

But the Blue Devils going from 49th in defensive efficiency last season — 95.9 points allowed per 100 possessions, per KenPom — to 27th this season (91.7) is another illustration of what was emphasized to this team over the two months leading into the season.

“‘What is going to be our identity?’” associate head coach Chris Carrawell said of the preseason question. “The players agreed, and the coaches wanted that as well. So we spent a lot of time on defense.”

It’s paying off early. Duke throttled Jacksonville and USC Upstate early, lost to Kansas because of a slow start and a couple of late-game breakdowns, and then put the clamps on Delaware and Bellarmine — two league champions last season — in the past week.

That’s been the prelude to Duke playing in the Phil Knight Legacy, an eight-team tournament that begins with Thursday’s game against Oregon State.

“Coach (Jon) Scheyer and Coach (Jai) Lucas, whos’ been our defensive coordinator, have done a good job of breaking it down,” Carrawell said. “Our guys have done a heckuva job of buying into it. Defense for me is all about effort. You have your principles and what you want to do on that end of the floor.

“But if you just give one effort, that’s not good enough, We’ve been a team with multiple efforts.”

**********