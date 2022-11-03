One more win needed for bowl eligibility, but Blue Devils’ focus extends beyond that; Plus a preview of Friday’s Duke-BC game

Duke's Eli Pancol, top, and Nicky Dalmolin celebrate after Dalmolin scored a touchdown earlier this season. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)

Of course being a win away from bowl eligibility is on the mind of at least a few players on Duke’s football team. “I would be lying if I said that’s not been at the top of my mind,” fourth-year defensive end R.J. Oben said. It’s important, Oben continued, that teams want to win national championships and league titles. That kind of talk can be found at every program in the country during the spring and summer months. Given where Duke is coming from, though — bowl-less since 2018, with a combined 5-18 record in the last two seasons and coming up one win shy of a bowl berth in 2019 — it’s an inescapable feeling of being on the edge of a goal. “We’ve been so far from that, I feel like, for the last few years,” Oben said of championships. “Even my freshman year, we were 5-7 and so close, one win away. “To know that we’re so close, it makes this game — it puts a lot more behind it.” So there’s the admission that this game and a potential sixth win means a whole lot to the Blue Devils. It’s not the only goal of the month, though. “We have a lot of juice to play in November, playing meaningful football in November is huge,” tight end Nicky Dalmolin said. “A lot of guys here haven’t been in that situation for a while, so everyone’s really pumped up. “I think we deserve to be here and we’re going to make the most of it.” To get to a bowl would surprise all of the media — it’s worth remembering Duke was picked to finish last in the ACC’s Coastal Division — and would probably even surprise a lot of Duke’s fanbase, too. Coach Mike Elko, though, has made it clear that reaching a bowl should be the minimum for his program. “It’s been a goal that we’ve talked about from Day One, we’ve never hidden from the fact that an ACC football team should be going to bowl games,” Elko said. “It’s an expectation for our program. It’s not something you’re always going to reach, but it’s an expectation for our program every year. “And so yeah, hopefully we can go out and get it done as soon as possible. But it’s not going to be this big celebration when it happens, either.” **********

Here’s a primer on what you need to know for Friday night’s game: Time: 7 p.m. Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. TV: ESPN2. Announcers: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sidelines). Forecast: Low-60s, mostly clear, winds around 10 mph. Series; last meeting: Boston College leads 5-3; BC won 26-6 in 2020. Records: Duke 5-3, 2-2 ACC; BC 2-6, 1-4. Stat to watch: 205.1 | 142.3. The first number is Duke’s rushing yards per game; the second is Boston College’s rushing yards allowed per game. This is the strength-on-strength matchup to this game. Duke’s average for rushing yards is the second-best in the ACC, trailing Florida State by a few yards. The Blue Devils’ offensive line has been one of the most-improved in the ACC this season and following an off week, should be feeling refreshed. Don’t be fooled that BC’s rushing defense only ranks ninth in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game. The Eagles sell out to stop the run and leave their defensive backs in single-coverage, often playing one deep safety. If Duke’s rushing attack is stuffed, it’ll be up to Riley Leonard and the receivers to create explosive plays through the air. Matchup to watch: BC’s offensive line v. Duke’s defensive line. BC’s rushing yards per game is 67.5, which is not only the worst in the ACC — it’s the worst in the country. Part of the reason for that is BC has given up 29 sacks for 244 yards — if you remove the sack yardage, the Eagles average 98 rushing yards per game. That’d still be the worst in the ACC, but it’d only be 118th in the country, ahead of Michigan State and Iowa State, to name a couple. (sack yardage shouldn’t count against rushing yards, but that’s a different discussion) The Eagles have endured a tumultuous season on the offensive line. Only one player (Jack Conley) has started every game, and he’s started at four positions. A defensive lineman (Jackson Ness) started at center two weeks ago against Wake Forest. Two players (Kevin Cline and Finn Dirstine) were lost to season-ending injuries. It’s no secret that Duke has struggled to get pressure on quarterbacks without bringing extra rushers. The Blue Devils had 21 QB pressures against Miami; 10 of them were recorded by linebackers and defensive backs. It’ll be interesting to see if Duke tries to generate pressure with its front-4, of if the Blue Devils still dial up blitzes. Quote of the week: “We practice really hard, and I think that takes our game to a new level. … Making practice as hard as it is, it makes games easier.” – tight end Nicky Dalmolin Opposing offensive player to watch: Wide receiver Zay Flowers (No. 4). He’s such a key part of BC’s offense that he’s featured here again after getting a section in the 5 things to know story. The receivers who you know are going to get their touches no matter how you scheme ways to take them away can be the toughest to deal with. That’s the case with Flowers. Flowers has lined up in the slot on 35.2% of his snaps, and has been on the perimeter for the others (Pro Football Focus). He leads the ACC in receptions and receiving yards, and also has eight carries for 38 yards. The 5-10, 172-pounder is an explosive athlete who Duke needs to account for before every snap.

Opposing defensive player to watch: Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (No. 6). BC’s best pass-rusher has recorded a sack in each of the last three games and is fourth on the team with 41 tackles. Ezeiruaku is a second-year player who, at 6-2, 236, could develop into one of the premier defensive ends in the ACC as he bulks up later in his career. At this point, he’s a speed-rusher who’s proven better in run defense than you’d expect (has graded above 70.0 in run defense in five of eight games this season, per PFF). The Williamstown, N.J. native had five run stops against UConn last weekend, which was the most he’s had since recording seven against Rutgers in the season opener.

Young Blue Devil to watch: Defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (No. 19). It cannot be overstated: BC’s offensive line is porous. The Eagles came into the season knowing they’d have to replace four of five starters, lost the only returner to a torn ACL in the summer, and have endured a litany of injuries along the line during the season. That lines this game up as one that Anthony — and the rest of Duke’s defensive line — should be able to generate some pressure and force Phil Jurkovec or Emmett Morehead into rushed decisions. Anthony, the freshman from Durham, played 52 snaps in each the UNC and Miami games — his most of the season. The 6-6, 240-pounder has been on a learning curve this season, but the potential is there for him to be an impact player sooner rather than later. Duke could have defensive end Anthony Nelson back for this game, which would cut down on Anthony’s snaps. Nelson was injured against Virginia and didn’t play in the last three games.

Don’t forget about: Running back Jaylen Coleman (No. 22). Like Nelson, Coleman suffered a lower-body injury against Virginia and hasn’t taken the field for the Blue Devils since. He might not take the field in this one, either. Ankle injuries are finnicky and, as seems to be the case here, can wind up taking longer to recover from than initially thought. It’ll be a boost for Duke’s rushing attack if Coleman returns, though. Jordan Waters, Jaquez Moore and Terry Moore have done a fine job of (literally) carrying the load. Getting the fourth cog of the Blue Devils’ backfield back into the mix for November would set up Duke’s offense to keep pounding away at opponents with its rushing attack.