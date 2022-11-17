“No time to waste, we come right back, play again on Friday, play the following Monday,” Scheyer said. “And we have a lot of games going forward.”

That’ll continue to be the case, and Duke’s average experience will only drop when freshman Dariq Whitehead is added back into the mix (not Friday night, but perhaps Monday night against Bellarmine).

Freshmen accounted for 111 of Duke’s 200 minutes against Kansas. Transfers Ryan Young (20) and Jacob Grandison (10) had another 30 and considering sophomore Jaylen Blakes (18) wasn’t in the rotation last year, only point guard Jeremy Roach entered the Kansas game with prior experience on a comparable stage.

“To be in this environment and in this situation in game three for our group was, I think, going to be a big-time learning experience,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said on Tuesday night. “It hurts, that’s how it should feel.”

Duke’s loss to Kansas on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic hurt the Blue Devils in the loss column, and there are lessons to be learned in committing turnovers (charges), but it was a five-point loss that should ultimately help a Duke team that seemed to mature a great deal in Indianapolis.

You’ll have to forgive the cliché, but: The only way to gain experience is through experience.

Here’s what to know ahead of Friday night’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium.

TV: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South if you’re in N.C.).

Announcers: Bob Rathbun (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Duke leads 2-0; Duke won 88-50 in 2012.

Records: Delaware 1-1; Duke 2-1.

Stat to watch: 48.3%.

That’s Duke’s offensive rebound percentage, per KenPom, which means Duke is rebounding nearly half of its missed shots.

We’ll dive into the matchup advantage shortly, but first in general: Duke has rebounded an absurd amount of its missed shots this season.

It’s been a steady progression, from 16 offensive rebounds against Jacksonville to 20 against USC Upstate to 21 against Kansas. Granted, when you miss more shots — Duke’s shooting percentage went from 45.8 to 44.1 to 35.8, respectively — there are more offensive rebounds available.

As you’d imagine with three double-doubles to start his career, freshman Kyle Filipowski has been a factor with 11 offensive rebounds. Young actually has more, with 12 — twice as many as he has defensive rebounds.

Perhaps more impressive is that all eight Blue Devils in Scheyer’s rotation other than Blakes have multiple offensive rebounds.

That number is bound to show some regression this season — last year’s offensive rebound leader was TCU at 37.9% and the highest percentage of the last four seasons was UNC at 40.9 for the 2020-21 season — but as long as Duke has significant size advantages, the opportunity will be there to crash the offensive boards.

Matchup to watch: Delaware’s bigs vs. Duke’s BIGS.

About that size advantage …

Delaware has three 6-9 players, the tallest on the roster. Two of them haven’t played this season and the third, Nigel Shadd, is a sixth-year player who’s on his third school (Kansas State and Pacific) and only played 3 minutes against Air Force last week.

The Blue Hens are a smaller and quicker team; Duke has some physical advantages that should work to its advantage.

When Duke plays Wake Forest this season (Dec. 20 and Jan. 31), the Blue Devils will see the former Blue Hen who would’ve anchored the interior. Andrew Carr (6-10, 220) came on strong at the end of last season and transferred to Wake Forest in the spring, and is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Blue Hen to watch: Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (No. 0).

He’s not the pick here just because of nostalgia for his father, the former St. Joseph’s legend who had a 14-year NBA career.

Nelson led the Blue Hens in scoring last season (13.6 points per game) and has scored 18 in each of the first two games this season.

Nelson is a ball-dominant guard who’s more likely to burn defenses with scoring than by setting up teammates. He had 78 assists and 88 turnovers last season, and that ratio is 4-6 to start this season.

The 6-1, 200-pounder is a fourth-year player in his second season at Delaware. He spent his first two seasons at George Washington, but announced a transfer out after seven games in the 2020-21 season. He originally committed to St. Joseph’s, but the firing of Phil Martelli — the same coach his dad played for — occurred in the spring of Nelson’s senior season.