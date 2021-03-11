DevilsIllustrated - Positive COVID-19 case ends Duke's 2020-21 season

Duke’s stay in the ACC Tournament has come to an end due to a positive COVID-19 test, effectively ending the Blue Devils' season outright.

“Unfortunately, after going an entire season with no positive COVID-19 tests among our men’s basketball student-athletes and coaching staff, one member of our program tested positive following Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game in Greensboro,” Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a statement.

“After working with our medical professionals and following Duke and ACC Medical Advisory Group health, safety, and contact tracing protocols, the student-athletes on our team are now in quarantine. Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition.

“As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

The Blue Devils were considered a bubble team after their latest victories over Boston College and last night’s impressive win over Louisville. But Duke likely needed to go much deeper into the ACC Tournament, potentially winning it all, to make the NCAA Tournament field.

Instead, for the second time since the pandemic took over the world, Duke’s season has come to a premature end at the hands of COVID-19.