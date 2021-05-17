Player Breakdown: Paolo Banchero's offense
Paolo Banchero is Duke's highest rated recruit that is set to arrive in Durham this summer. The five-star forward recently finished No. 2 in the Rivals.com overall rankings, and made a strong push ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news