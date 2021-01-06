 DevilsIllustrated - Patrick Tapé to miss Boston College game
Patrick Tapé to miss Boston College game

Graduate transfer Patrick Tapé will miss Wednesday’s game with Boston College, per Duke Athletics.

Tapé, who got his first start as a Blue Devil against Notre Dame in December, sustained a back injury in practice earlier this week according to the school statement. Tapé is listed as day-to-day.

Duke will also be without Jalen Johnson, who missed the Dec. 16 matchup with Notre Dame as a result of a foot injury. The freshman remains listed as out indefinitely as he continues his injury rehab.

