Patrick Tapé has reversed course for a second time, as he announced his decision to re-commit to Duke.

The latest decision comes just three days after announcing he was pulling away from his initial pledge, which was offered on March 24th

Tapé sat out last season after injuring his toe prior to the season at Columbia. The 6-foot-10, 232-pound big man will be immediately eligible to play.

He joins an incoming class that includes Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams.