Patrick Tapé recommits to Duke
Patrick Tapé has reversed course for a second time, as he announced his decision to re-commit to Duke.
The latest decision comes just three days after announcing he was pulling away from his initial pledge, which was offered on March 24th
Tapé sat out last season after injuring his toe prior to the season at Columbia. The 6-foot-10, 232-pound big man will be immediately eligible to play.
He joins an incoming class that includes Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams.
Patrick Tape has recommitted to Duke following his decommitment just days ago. One of the more perplexing transfer recruitments in recent memory but should provide stability and experience to the Blue Devils frontcourt next season.— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 6, 2020