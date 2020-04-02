Graduate transfer Patrick Tapé has decommitted from Duke just 10 days after offering Mike Krzyzewski his pledge.

The former Columbia power forward averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 66.7-percent from the floor in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-10, 230 pound forward sat out the 2019-20 season due to a toe injury. He would have been immediately eligible to play for the Blue Devils.

He received interest from the likes of Georgetown, Maryland, Syracuse and Ohio State before selecting Duke.