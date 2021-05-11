DevilsIllustrated - Patrick Baldwin Jr. to announce Wednesday

Class of 2021 five-star prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. will make his long awaited college choice public on Wednesday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. ET. on ESPN.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward will be choosing between Duke, UW Milwaukee and Georgetown.

Baldwin, whose father is the head coach at Milwaukee, has been the subject of speculation for months as his recruitment has extended out much longer than many originally anticipated.

Speculation has swirled about his final choice with both Duke and Milwaukee being rumored to be the leader for his signature.

The wait will finally be over tomorrow morning.

Should Baldwin commit to Duke, the Blue Devils would feature four five-star players, including three in the top six and four in the top 20.

Duke has already signed five stars Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels. Point guard Jaylen Blakes has also signed with the Blue Devils.