Paolo Banchero named freshman of the year, first-team All-ACC

Duke’s Paolo Banchero was named the ACC’s freshman of the year and selected to the first-team All-ACC.

Banchero received 72 of a possible 78 votes as the league’s top freshman; he was also third in player of the year voting, behind Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams (winner) and UNC’s Armando Bacot.

Mark Williams was named the league’s top defensive player and was a third-team All-ACC pick.

Wendell Moore Jr. was a second-team All-ACC selection. Williams and Moore were both on the ACC's all-defensive team.

Along with Banchero on the all-freshman team were Duke’s AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final season, finished second in coach of the year voting. He’ll finish his career having last won the award in 2000.