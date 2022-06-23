Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall in NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero became the fifth Duke player drafted No. 1 overall when the Orlando Magic picked him in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The former Duke star was seemingly a long shot to be the first pick until Wednesday, when his odds to be the No. 1 pick shot up on gambling websites.

Banchero joins Zion Williamson (2019), Kyrie Irving (2011), Elton Brand (1999) and Art Heyman (1963) as No. 1 overall picks from Duke.

Banchero was joined on stage for an ESPN interview by his mom, a former standout player for Washington. A video message from coach Mike Krzyzewski was shown, in which Krzyzewski called Banchero “the most versatile player in this draft.”

Banchero called Krzyzewski the best coach he’s ever had.

In his one season at Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, shooting 33.8% on 3-pointers and displaying a full arsenal of ready-made NBA moves.