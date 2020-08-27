DevilsIllustrated - Outside linebacker Trey Brown commits to Duke

David Cutcliffe and the Duke football staff have added another piece to the class of 2021 with the commitment of Trey Brown from Phoenix (Ariz.) Arcadia High school.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker announced his decision on Twitter.

“I am very blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Duke University,” he said in a written statement.

Brown was just recently offered by the Duke coaching staff, but before the senior made a decision he wanted to see the campus.

The athletic defender told Jordan Hamm of Sports 360 AZ that he visited the Durham campus just two weeks ago and that he “just loved everything and the way it looked.”

He also told Hamm that his relationship with coach Ben Albert and coach Mike Singer played a major role in his decision to choose Duke.

Brown is noted for his athleticism and explosiveness off the edge, and will be looked upon by the Duke staff to be a playmaker as a Blue Devils.

Over his two seasons at Arcadia, Brown has registered 131 tackles, 17 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Brown, the son of former NFL player and coach, Ray Brown, lived in North Carolina through much of the 2010’s while his father was an assistant coach with the Carolina Panthers. He moved to Arizona just prior to his sophomore season when the elder Brown was named to the Cardinals staff.

He chose Duke over offers from Washington State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Hawaii, Utah State several FCS programs.