News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 10:07:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Off the Cuff: DI talks AJ Griffin, Efton Reid, others

Efton Reid
Efton Reid (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Brian McLawhorn & Clint Jackson
Devils Illustrated

The AAU and camp circuit typically provides college coaches with a chance to see progress and new emerging prospects. Oftentimes this time of year leads to new names appearing on college program ra...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}