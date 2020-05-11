Off the Cuff: DI talks AJ Griffin, Efton Reid, others
The AAU and camp circuit typically provides college coaches with a chance to see progress and new emerging prospects. Oftentimes this time of year leads to new names appearing on college program ra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news