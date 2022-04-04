Nolan Smith headed to Louisville

Moving to head coach at Duke means Jon Scheyer will have to replace himself as an assistant, and he’ll also have to replace his former teammate.

Nolan Smith is leaving Duke after one season as an assistant coach to become associate head coach for new Louisville coach Kenny Payne, according to multiple reports.

The transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Scheyer became effective with Duke’s loss to North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday, and now the Blue Devils have two of four full-time coach slots filled. Chris Carrawell has been on staff since March 2018.

While this was Smith’s first season as an assistant at Duke, it was his sixth full season on staff. He was previously a special assistant, and then was director of basketball operations and player development.

Smith’s father, Derek Smith, played at Louisville in the early 1980s. Smith and Payne, who came to Louisville later, became close and remained so until Smith’s sudden passing in 1996. Smith is buried in Louisville; Nolan Smith was born in Louisville.

Leaving for Louisville means following one connection to a head coach and leaving another; Scheyer and Smith were teammates for three seasons at Duke, culminating in the 2010 national championship when Scheyer was a senior and Smith was a junior.