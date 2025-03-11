My Take on the ACC coach of the year award

Blue Devils can wrap up regular-season crown by sweeping UNC, but face a surging Tar Heels team
Blue Devils' defensive wiz has a chance to return against UNC for second time this season
Associate head coach Jai Lucas will be Miami's next head coach and leave staff after Saturday's game at UNC
Blue Devils blow past N.C. A&T in final non-conference game before first ACC series
Duke keeps blowout train rolling with demolition of Wake Forest to cap perfect season at home
Blue Devils can wrap up regular-season crown by sweeping UNC, but face a surging Tar Heels team
Blue Devils' defensive wiz has a chance to return against UNC for second time this season
Associate head coach Jai Lucas will be Miami's next head coach and leave staff after Saturday's game at UNC