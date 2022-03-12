My Take: Duke has to move forward again (and make one crucial fix)
NEW YORK – It’s a hell of a juxtaposition from Game One to Game 34, played in the same city, 121 days apart. The sky isn’t falling for Duke, which lost 82-67 to Virginia Tech in the ACC championshi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news