Mike Schrage joins Duke staff as special assistant

Jon Scheyer is turning to a familiar face to put some game experience on his bench as he takes over as Duke's head coach.

Mike Schrage resigned Tuesday after spending the past three seasons as Elon's coach, and he's joining the Blue Devils' staff as special assistant to the head coach.

Duke announced the addition Thursday morning. It's a new position for Duke and -- important clarification here -- is not one of the three full-time assistant coaching positions.

Scheyer still needs to hire two assistant coaches for his staff, replacing himself and Nolan Smith, who is expected to be announced soon as associate head coach at Louisville under Kenny Payne.

One candidate for those roles is Amile Jefferson, who spent this past season as Duke's director of player development. The former Blue Devils forward is 29 years old, but drew rave reviews throughout the season from Mike Krzyzewski, fellow coaches and players.

Schrage has been at Elon for three seasons, going 33-52. He guided the Phoenix to the Colonial Athletic Association championship game in 2021, losing to Drexel.