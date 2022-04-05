Mike Schrage reportedly joining Duke staff

Jon Scheyer is reportedly turning to a familiar face to fill one of the two open assistant coach positions as he takes over as Duke's head coach.

Mike Schrage resigned after spending the past three seasons as Elon's coach, and he's expected to join Duke's staff according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Schrage has been at Elon for three seasons, going 33-52. He guided the Phoenix to the Colonial Athletic Association championship game in 2021, losing to Drexel.

Schrage was at Duke from 1999-2008, first as program's academic and recruiting coordinator, and then as the director of basketball operations. He went from there to Stanford and spent eight seasons on a staff with Johnny Dawkins.

In between his stops at Stanford and Elon, Schrage worked at Butler and Ohio State -- all of those under current Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann.

Elon played at Duke this past season as the Blue Devils' final non-conference opponent. That was a Saturday game that saw Duke's original opponent cancel because of COVID concerns, and then another that was lined up had to cancel as well.

That led to Elon filling the spot, with Schrage talking afterward about getting a call from Scheyer to set up the game.

After Duke's 87-56 win, Schrage remarked, "I follow this program a lot, have a lot of pride in it," about Duke.

Given the report is correct, this leaves Scheyer with one assistant role to fill. That could be Amile Jefferson, who wrapped his first season as the program's director of player development.