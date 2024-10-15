Advertisement

How PFF graded Duke's defense against Georgia Tech

How PFF graded Duke's defense against Georgia Tech

Combing through the details with PFF grades for Duke's defense against Georgia Tech

 • Conor O'Neill
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz

Rivals' Adam Gorney chases down a few rumors, including one about a Duke commit

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Blue Devils falter late at Georgia Tech

Blue Devils falter late at Georgia Tech

Blue Devils suffer first setback, faltering in fourth quarter at Georgia Tech

 • Conor O'Neill
Duke’s newcomers soak in Cameron

Duke’s newcomers soak in Cameron

New Blue Devils soak up first Cameron experience during Countdown to Craziness

 • Conor O'Neill
Preview: Duke at Georgia Tech

Preview: Duke at Georgia Tech

Blue Devils set minds to moving forward after emotional comeback win over UNC

 • Conor O'Neill

Published Oct 15, 2024
Mid-term PFF grades: How Duke's defensive players grade out through 6 games
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI
