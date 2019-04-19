The road to landing five-star forward Matthew Hurt has been long, and hard fought. But on Friday, the 6-foot-9 skilled Rochester, Minn., product brought things to a close when he announced his decision to join the Duke Blue Devils.

“I'll be attending Duke University," Hurt said as he pulled out a blue hat with the Blue Devils logo on it.

Hurt’s recruitment was a classic battle between some of college basketball’s most historic programs - Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Hoops royalty was out in full force for Hurt’s commitment and not one program let up in its pursuit. Though Hurt, nor anyone in his circle, ever verbally labeled any of the programs a favorite, Kansas was long considered the perceived leader.

Krzyzewski and his staff never wavered and continued their pitch. And in the end, Duke was able to make up ground and ultimately land the coveted prospect.

“I see this as a come from behind win for Duke,” Devils Illustrated recruiting analyst Clint Jackson said. “A year ago, I had the feeling that Kansas was the leader, but Coach K was strong in his messaging to Matthew Hurt. He told him, over and over, that he just had to coach him. The Duke staff worked hard for this one and fought off a lot of national blue bloods.”