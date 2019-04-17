Matthew Hurt decision looms
In two days, Matthew Hurt will step forward and make his anticipated announcement. The 6-foot-9 forward from Rochester (Minnesota) John Marshall has had a long, intense recruitment that has lasted ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news