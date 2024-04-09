The Mark Mitchell double-digit tracking ends here — and will be continued somewhere other than Duke.

Mitchell entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the Blue Devils after two seasons in which he started 67 of Duke’s 72 games.

The 6-9, 232-pounder was both integral to Duke’s success in Jon Scheyer’s first two seasons as coach and played through some inconsistencies.

Mitchell averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this past season. Those averages were up from his freshman season (9.1 and 4.5), and his shooting percentage went from 46.9% as a freshman to 54% this season (though his 3-point clip dropped from 35.2% to 27.5%).

Duke was 33-4 in games that Mitchell scored at least 10 points. When he played and scored less than 10, the record was 19-12. Until this season’s ACC tournament loss to N.C. State, Duke had never lost when he scored at least 15 points; that record ends at 14-1.

The Blue Devils were 2-2 when he didn’t play, including last year’s loss to Tennessee in the NCAA tournament when he was a late scratch because of a knee injury suffered in the previous day’s practice.

The Kansas City, Kan., native missed the season opener this season and two games in January, one of which was the home loss to Pittsburgh.

Mitchell was a 5-star prospect, ranking No. 21 in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2022. He chose Duke over Kansas and UCLA in December of 2021 and signed in the spring signing period.

Mitchell’s departure is the second of the offseason, joining 7-footer Christian Reeves, who entered the transfer portal over the weekend (his intention to exit was reported earlier).

Duke is still two scholarships over the limit — though that’s assuming everyone with eligibility to return does so, which seems unlikely. The remaining announcements to anticipate will come from Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain and Tyrese Proctor.