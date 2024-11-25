Maalik Murphy’s two-finger salute was a practice field joke gone too far

DURHAM – What happens when a practice-field joke — a coach prodding his quarterback in the middle of the week — gets taken too far?

Well, you saw it Saturday night.

Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy was shown on ACC Network extending both middle fingers toward Blue Devil Tower (and the camera, as it were) after throwing an 86-yard touchdown to Eli Pancol on Duke’s first offensive play Saturday night.

It wasn’t toward fans, nor was it even malicious. It was toward offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer.

Here was the explanation from coach Manny Diaz on Monday:

“There was a practice in the middle of last week when we were throwing post after post after post and we weren’t completing them. And it was again and again and again,” Diaz said. “At the end of that, there was a remark that was made in jest that, ‘If you throw a post for a touchdown in the game, then you can flick me off.’

“It was from Coach Brewer, but this was just banter, it was a joke, type of deal.”

Here’s what it looked like: