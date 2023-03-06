Kyle Filipowski was the runaway choice as the ACC’s rookie of the year and was a second-team All-ACC selection, missing on the first team by four voting points.

Duke’s freshman forward received 68 of 75 votes to be the league’s rookie of the year, becoming the second straight Blue Devil to win the award (Paolo Banchero) and marking the ninth time in the last 12 seasons a Duke player has won that award.

Filipowski, averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, received 258 voting points in All-ACC team voting, four behind Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton for the last first-team spot. The other first-team players are Miami’s Isaiah Wong (also the ACC’s player of the year), UNC’s Armando Bacot, Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby and Clemson’s Hunter Tyson.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach was named honorable mention All-ACC. Filipowski was one of eight players to receive at least one vote as ACC player of the year (he got three), and Roach also got one vote as ACC player of the year.

Filipowski was joined on the All-Freshman team by teammates Tyrese Proctor and Dereck Lively II. Other players on that team were Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Notre Dame’s JJ Starling.

Lively was picked to the league’s All-Defensive team. Other players were Virginia’s Reece Beekman (also defensive player of the year), Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards, UNC’s Leaky Black and Virginia’s Kihei Clark.