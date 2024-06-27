Kyle Filipowski’s unexpected drop out of the first round meant that he didn’t have to wait for long to hear his name when the NBA draft resumed on Thursday afternoon.

The former Duke center was drafted with the second pick of the second round by the Utah Jazz, going 32nd overall.

Filipowski was a projected first-round pick by most mock drafts but slid into the second round.

Filipowski led Duke in scoring and rebounding each of the last two seasons. He went from averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a freshman to 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds this past season. The 7-footer was the ACC rookie of the year and ACC tournament MVP as a freshman, and was a first-team All-ACC selection this past year.

Jared McCain was drafted in Wednesday night’s first round, going 16th overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is the third straight season Duke has had multiple players drafted, and that’s happened in 12 of the last 14 years (2016 and 2021 are the exceptions, in which only Brandon Ingram and Jalen Johnson were drafted, respectively).