A pair of 7-footers who just completed their freshman seasons at Duke have undergone surgeries and started rehabbing for next season.

Kyle Filipowski underwent arthroscopic surgery on both of his hips, while Christian Reeves underwent surgery on his left ankle.

Filipowski’s surgery was performed by Dr. Chad Mather, and Reeves’ surgery was performed by Dr. Ned Amendola.

Filipowski was the ACC rookie of the year and ACC tournament MVP. He led Duke in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 per game) and announced earlier this week that he’s returning for his sophomore season.

Reeves played in 13 games this past season, used sparingly off of the bench. He made 8 of 11 shots and had 20 points and 13 rebounds total.