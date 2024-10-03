DURHAM – There is a six-letter word that you’re going to hear often when people — announcers definitely, teammates probably, coaches maybe — describe Kon Knueppel’s game.

He’s crafty.

Duke’s freshman wing isn’t an explosive athlete in the mold of Cooper Flagg or a grown man in the way Sion James and Mason Gillis are.

But Knueppel also isn’t just a 3-point shooter; he’s a willing driver who uses attributes other than quickness to drive the ball and get to the rim or get to his mid-range spots.

“I try to use leverage because I’m not the quickest guy out there,” Knueppel said last week at the program’s on-campus media day. “But I try to use stops and starts and use leverage to move smoothly.”

That’s what showed up on highlight videos over the summer, when the thought process went from Knueppel being one of three freshman wings who’d be fighting for playing time to the Milwaukee native being a potential lottery pick next summer.

For lack of better phrasing, it gives the appearance of Knueppel moving fast in slow motion. It’s a movement style that, to use the highest of comparisons, works for Luka Dončić.

“I think somebody says, ‘Slow is smooth and smooth is fast,’” Knueppel said. “I try to play that way.”

That’s a good way to think about playing basketball; its origin comes from Navy SEALs.