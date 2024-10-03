PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZTVlZNOVc3TEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

Kon Knueppel comfortable at his own speed

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI

Duke freshman plays by an old adage that should lead to offensive success

Kon Knueppel plays at a unique pace that he uses to his advantage.
DURHAM – There is a six-letter word that you’re going to hear often when people — announcers definitely, teammates probably, coaches maybe — describe Kon Knueppel’s game.

He’s crafty.

Duke’s freshman wing isn’t an explosive athlete in the mold of Cooper Flagg or a grown man in the way Sion James and Mason Gillis are.

But Knueppel also isn’t just a 3-point shooter; he’s a willing driver who uses attributes other than quickness to drive the ball and get to the rim or get to his mid-range spots.

“I try to use leverage because I’m not the quickest guy out there,” Knueppel said last week at the program’s on-campus media day. “But I try to use stops and starts and use leverage to move smoothly.”

That’s what showed up on highlight videos over the summer, when the thought process went from Knueppel being one of three freshman wings who’d be fighting for playing time to the Milwaukee native being a potential lottery pick next summer.

For lack of better phrasing, it gives the appearance of Knueppel moving fast in slow motion. It’s a movement style that, to use the highest of comparisons, works for Luka Dončić.

“I think somebody says, ‘Slow is smooth and smooth is fast,’” Knueppel said. “I try to play that way.”

That’s a good way to think about playing basketball; its origin comes from Navy SEALs.

In the same way that Knueppel is bluntly realistic about his quickness, he wants to make one thing clear:

He is 6-foot-6.

Knueppel is on Duke’s roster as 6-7. As you can see below, he was listed in his recruiting profile as 6-6. Maybe it’s a difference of being measured in shoes and in socks/bare feet; maybe it’s a Kevin Durant situation, a player with guard skills who doesn’t want to be pressed into a different role.

Whatever the situation: Knueppel wants to be listed at 6-6.

“We measured and I’m 6-6. I’m trying to get (Duke) to change that,” Knueppel said. “I don’t think I’m growing anymore. Haven’t been growing for a while.”

