Kon Knueppel comfortable at his own speed
Duke freshman plays by an old adage that should lead to offensive success
DURHAM – There is a six-letter word that you’re going to hear often when people — announcers definitely, teammates probably, coaches maybe — describe Kon Knueppel’s game.
He’s crafty.
Duke’s freshman wing isn’t an explosive athlete in the mold of Cooper Flagg or a grown man in the way Sion James and Mason Gillis are.
But Knueppel also isn’t just a 3-point shooter; he’s a willing driver who uses attributes other than quickness to drive the ball and get to the rim or get to his mid-range spots.
“I try to use leverage because I’m not the quickest guy out there,” Knueppel said last week at the program’s on-campus media day. “But I try to use stops and starts and use leverage to move smoothly.”
That’s what showed up on highlight videos over the summer, when the thought process went from Knueppel being one of three freshman wings who’d be fighting for playing time to the Milwaukee native being a potential lottery pick next summer.
For lack of better phrasing, it gives the appearance of Knueppel moving fast in slow motion. It’s a movement style that, to use the highest of comparisons, works for Luka Dončić.
“I think somebody says, ‘Slow is smooth and smooth is fast,’” Knueppel said. “I try to play that way.”
That’s a good way to think about playing basketball; its origin comes from Navy SEALs.
In the same way that Knueppel is bluntly realistic about his quickness, he wants to make one thing clear:
He is 6-foot-6.
Knueppel is on Duke’s roster as 6-7. As you can see below, he was listed in his recruiting profile as 6-6. Maybe it’s a difference of being measured in shoes and in socks/bare feet; maybe it’s a Kevin Durant situation, a player with guard skills who doesn’t want to be pressed into a different role.
Whatever the situation: Knueppel wants to be listed at 6-6.
“We measured and I’m 6-6. I’m trying to get (Duke) to change that,” Knueppel said. “I don’t think I’m growing anymore. Haven’t been growing for a while.”