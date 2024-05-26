CHARLOTTE – Maybe Duke can become the third ACC school to sue the league; the grounds would be to play the conference’s baseball tournament in Charlotte every year.

The Blue Devils slammed Florida State 16-4 on Sunday at Truist Field to win the ACC tournament championship.

It’s the second time in four years that Duke has won the ACC crown; both have come in Charlotte, where the Blue Devils are a combined 8-0.

The celebration came a week after coach Chris Pollard laid out why this scene needed to be the Blue Devils’ focus, as it was and manifested throughout wins over Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Miami and FSU.

“So, a week ago today, it was about this time,” Pollard said. “I passed around a 2021 ACC championship ring and let everybody put their hands on it and I just said, ‘Look, I’ve been really blessed to go to six NCAA tournaments and three NCAA super regionals. They were great experiences, I wouldn’t trade them for anything and it’s certainly a goal of ours to be playing baseball in June.

“‘But the ability to dogpile on that field, Truist Field in 2021, was the best baseball experience I’ve ever been a part of and I want you to be a part of that experience, too. I want you to go out there and celebrate bringing a trophy back to your university.’”

So here was 2024, ending with a Duke dogpile, Pollard drenched by a water cooler, and the Blue Devils celebrating a championship rather than worry about NCAA tournament implications.

“Guys embraced that, we were in the moment all week,” Pollard said. “We never once talked about the NCAA tournament. It was about this experience here and having the chance to compete for a championship.”

The Blue Devils punched the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament; later Sunday night, they will find out if they’re hosting an NCAA regional for the first time in program history. On Monday at noon, the NCAA tournament selection show will be shown on ESPN2.

Duke (39-18) bludgeoned an FSU team playing to solidify a potential top-8 seed in the NCAA tournament. FSU and Clemson are involved in litigation against the ACC in hopes of leaving the conference.

The Blue Devils had a lot of baseballs leave the ballpark.

Already leading 5-2 in the top of the fourth, Duke loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch and two walks to start the inning. Thought brought to the plate Ben Miller, the grad transfer third baseman whose average was above .400 for almost the entire season, but was 3-for-27 in Duke’s last six games.

Miller launched the second pitch he saw high and deep over the left-field fence for a grand slam.

“Baseball is a pretty funny game, Coach has said it before, once you think you’ve got it figured out it humbles you pretty quickly,” Miller said. “Coming into today, was feeling a little better. But still doubting myself a little bit.”