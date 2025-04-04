Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 4, 2025
Keeping things honest is how Jon Scheyer strikes his chord as a coach
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In