Duke has welcomed back a familiar face to its staff.

Justin Robinson has been named the team’s director of player development, coach Jon Scheyer announced Tuesday night.

“Justin Robinson embodies the values of our program as well as anyone,” Scheyer said through a news release. “His work ethic, knowledge of Duke Basketball culture, and professional experience will be invaluable to our current players. This is the perfect example of what The Brotherhood is all about. I’m excited to have him back at Duke.”

The role has been vacant since Amile Jefferson was promoted to assistant coach before last season.

Robinson, the son of Hall of Famer David Robinson, was a four-year letterwinner with the Blue Devils from 2016-20. Justin Robinson played in 55 career games, including a Senior Night career-high of 13 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a win over UNC on March 7, 2020.

“This is an incredible opportunity, to be a part of the team that Coach Scheyer is building and the program that I have such a deep connection to,” Robinson said through a news release. “My main goal is to help players grow — on and off the court.”

Robinson earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Duke in 2019 and a master’s degree in management studies from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 2020.

He was playing in the Israeli National League during the 2022-23 season.