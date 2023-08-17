DURHAM – Around this time a year ago is when it was becoming clear Riley Leonard would be Duke’s starting quarterback.

And the corresponding revelation was that Jordan Moore would be in the rotation at receiver.

Now that he’s a year into his career as a receiver, Moore feels renewed in this transition — if it even still qualifies as one.

“I feel like a whole new player,” Moore said earlier this month. “I worked hard in the summer to get my body right, my speed, my strength, everything like that.”

The spring was a time for Moore to dive into the intricacies and nuances of playing receiver. That’s when he went to work on becoming a better route runner.

And it meant the summer was a time that Moore worked on his body. Going through summer workouts as a quarterback compared to other positions is a different experience.

“Definitely was an emphasis on upper body strength,” the 6-foot, 195-pounder said. “I wasn’t very strong in my upper body last year. Now that’s more of an emphasis, like barbell benching, stuff like that. It’s been good to see my body transform.”

It’s fair to say Moore was an athlete thrust into a new position last season. Now that he’s spent an entire offseason at the position, he’s more of a receiver who came to Duke at a different position.

“I think he’s light years ahead of where he was a year ago,” offensive coordinator Kevin Johns said. “If you remember, last season before our first game, he had been there about 10 days. … He was constantly learning as the season was going on.”

Johns continued and said he thought things piled up on Moore last season.