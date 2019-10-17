Jeremy Roach updates injury recovery, talks Duke
Jeremy Roach was the first to commit to Duke in the class of 2020. As soon as he made his pledge, he began recruiting others to join him. Now, the Blue Devils have a strong core, with two more high...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news