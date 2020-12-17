DevilsIllustrated - Jalen Johnson to be re-evaluated after the holidays

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson sat out Wednesday's game with Notre Dame after the athletics department announced he would be out of action indefinitely with a foot injury.

Following Duke’s victory over Notre Dame, head coach Mike Krzyzewski offered some insight to Johnson’s situation, though neither he, nor the athletic department, has issued a statement about what the exact injury is for Johnson.

“About three days ago, and he has a foot problem, that I’m not going to say exactly what it is, but he’s in a boot,” Krzyzewski said when asked what injury Johnson had sustained and when it took place.

There’s nothing new with that stance, as Duke rarely offers many details about player injuries, though Krzyzewski has been known to go more in-depth on occasion.

The news now is that Johnson will be evaluated again in “two to three weeks,” according to Krzyzewski. He also made it a point to say that him being evaluated during that timeframe does not mean he will be back to action in two to three weeks.

“They can take another MRI and take a look at it,” he said. “We’d like to have him back, obviously.”

Johnson started in each of Duke’s first four games and averaged 11.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks per contest.