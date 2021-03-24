DevilsIllustrated - Jaemyn Brakefield enters transfer portal

Duke freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Duke Athletics.

Brakefield, who came to Durham as a four-star forward 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in his only season as a Blue Devil.

“The opportunity to be a Blue Devil meant the world to me and I want to thank everyone I met in my time here at Duke,” said Brakefield. “The bonds I built will be with me forever. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals to be around during these unpredictable times and I thank my coaches, teammates and our fans for accepting me with open arms. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I look forward to experiencing what God has in store for me ahead.”

The freshman stepped in during Jalen Johnson's injury in December and early January, and performed at a high level for the Blue Devils. But, upon Johnson's return, Brakefield's minutes diminished.

Once Johnson opted out of the season, Brakefield once again saw an uptick in his minutes, though he never found a consistent role within the team.