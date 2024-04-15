Jaden Schutt enters transfer portal
Jaden Schutt is leaving Duke after playing sparingly as a freshman and redshirting this past season.
Schutt announced via Instagram that he would be leaving Duke and officially entered the transfer portal later Monday afternoon. Among the things he said in his post, he wrote that “Duke is a special place and I have nothing but good things to say about the place I have called home for the last two years.”
He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Schutt redshirted this past season with a knee injury. The program announced on Feb. 1 that he underwent surgery on his left knee; he was not seen on the bench with the team for a few weeks, but was with the Blue Devils in Brooklyn and Dallas during the NCAA tournament.
The 6-5, 190-pounder played in 14 games in his freshman season, scoring 29 points. He was 7-for-20 on 3-pointers.
Schutt is the sixth player to leave Duke’s program since the end of the season, though none of them has registered as much of a surprise. Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, both projected first-round picks, are headed to the NBA; Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves and Jaylen Blakes are all already in the transfer portal.
The departure of Schutt means all but one of the players from Jon Scheyer’s initial seven-player freshman class has left Duke, leaving returning guard Tyrese Proctor as the lone survivor. Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead left after one season, and Schutt joins Filipowski, Mitchell and Reeves as leaving after this season.