Jaden Schutt is leaving Duke after playing sparingly as a freshman and redshirting this past season.

Schutt announced via Instagram that he would be leaving Duke and officially entered the transfer portal later Monday afternoon. Among the things he said in his post, he wrote that “Duke is a special place and I have nothing but good things to say about the place I have called home for the last two years.”

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Here was his full post on Instagram: